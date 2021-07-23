Cancel
These are the Counties in the Boise City, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5WECvE00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Boise City metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 877 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 126 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Boise City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Owyhee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Owyhee County stands at 271 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Boise City metro area, Owyhee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Owyhee County, ID 271 31 9,594 1,099
2 Gem County, ID 240 41 11,002 1,876
3 Canyon County, ID 148 315 13,152 27,913
4 Ada County, ID 109 488 12,156 54,222
5 Boise County, ID 28 2 5,445 390

