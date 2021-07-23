Cancel
Dunedin, FL

Community supports Dunedin Fine Arts center

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 10 days ago
What started as a small idea in the late 1960s, is now a large initiative with a ton of community support.

"Today it's 40,000 square feet here. We have two other buildings that we use. We use a historic cottage on Bayshore that's about 1,500 square feet and in downtown Dunedin on Douglas Street, we have 3,000 square feet, which we use for woodturning and stone carving," explains George Ann Bissett, President and CEO of the Dunedin Fine Arts Center.

Inside the main building, you'll find exhibits and 21 total studios that teach just about any kind of art you can think of.

"We do classes from tiny children of 4 1/2, and our oldest adult student just turned 100 years old," Bissett explains. "So it's pretty amazing."

There are food art classes, jewelry making, printmaking and clay.

"But art does everything for people creative thinking, it appeals to your heart. Also, you get to meet many people while you're here, you may walk into a class thinking, Oh, I don't know how I'm going to do and the teachers are warm and welcoming, and very, very qualified," explains Bissett.

If you think you have zero artistic ability, a little advice.

"Clay is we usually say to people try clay, try their hand building, you're working with your hands, and you will see a shape form. And then you fire it and then you paint it and fire it again. So there's many, many areas here that can appeal to just about everyone," says Bissett.

You can read more about the DFAC, their summer camps and classes by clicking here.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

