Dunedin's Progressive Arts helps kids shine

Progressive Arts in Dunedin has a tagline that covers it all — Singing. Dance. Act. Perform.

The performance art theater has filled venues all over Dunedin.

"Progressive Arts we do every community event because Dunedin is a really tight-knit community," says founder Kristen Stiff-Walker. "We usually have other kids of varying abilities and we have some here, and I'm not going to say who they are, but we have varying levels of special, we call them special stars and that's what I call my daughter."

"I knew something was different about her, and she changed our lives, she changed mine for the better," she explains.

Progressive Arts offers group and private acting, singing, dance and performance lessons.

Logan Keehel says, "We have an amazing director, an amazing cast, we have an amazing group."

Stiff-Walker says kids learn skills that can be applied to everything in life and everything life throws at them.

"I believe that our quality is so high because these kids truly love each other and what we are doing," explains Stiff-Walker.

