Barclays FA Women's Super League 2021/22 fixtures: Champions Chelsea begin new season at Arsenal

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every individual on Earth over the last two years. It’s completely changed the way we all live and taken away some of the things we love most in our everyday lives. While there are many things in life bigger than football, The Pride of London is a blog about Chelsea, so we’ll stick to covering the impact of the pandemic on our beloved game. I’d be remiss if I didn’t send my heartfelt condolences to everyone who has been personally impacted by the virus though.