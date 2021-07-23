Barclays FA Women's Super League 2021/22 fixtures: Champions Chelsea begin new season at Arsenal
Champions Chelsea kick off their title defence against London rivals Arsenal as the 2021/22 Barclays FA Women's Super League season commences on the weekend of September 3. Emma Hayes' side's quest for a third consecutive WSL crown begins in north London against the Gunners, who finished third last season, nine points behind the Blues, and are presented with a chance to strengthen their bid for a first title since 2019 by dealing an early blow to the champions.www.skysports.com
