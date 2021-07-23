Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Barclays FA Women's Super League 2021/22 fixtures: Champions Chelsea begin new season at Arsenal

SkySports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampions Chelsea kick off their title defence against London rivals Arsenal as the 2021/22 Barclays FA Women's Super League season commences on the weekend of September 3. Emma Hayes' side's quest for a third consecutive WSL crown begins in north London against the Gunners, who finished third last season, nine points behind the Blues, and are presented with a chance to strengthen their bid for a first title since 2019 by dealing an early blow to the champions.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Wsl#Tbc#Spurs#The Barclays Fa Women#Sky Sports#Sky Sports News#Brighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

When is the 2021/22 Uefa Super Cup, who do Chelsea play and where can I watch it?

An early chance to win silverware for the season presents itself for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel with the Uefa Super Cup.The Blues will head into the match as favourites having established themselves as champions of Europe, thanks to a memorable victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of last season.It might have been an all-English affair in the Super Cup, too - but the red half of Manchester also suffered defeat in a final, Villarreal prevailing on penalties and beating Man United in the Europa League.The Champions League winners have won this fixture in seven...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Could COVID-19 impact Chelsea’s 2021/22 season in a big way?

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every individual on Earth over the last two years. It’s completely changed the way we all live and taken away some of the things we love most in our everyday lives. While there are many things in life bigger than football, The Pride of London is a blog about Chelsea, so we’ll stick to covering the impact of the pandemic on our beloved game. I’d be remiss if I didn’t send my heartfelt condolences to everyone who has been personally impacted by the virus though.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Could a Chelsea star wear the No. 8 during the 2021/22 season?

Numbers hold a significant importance in football. One would be hard pressed to find a No. 9 that isn’t a striker, for example. At Chelsea, these traditions are more flexible now than in years of old, but they are still important nonetheless. No player at Stamford Bridge has worn the No. 25 kit since Gianfranco Zola sported the numerals on his shirt way back in 2002/03. The same goes for John Terry’s famous No. 26 kit. Something tells me it’ll be quite awhile before another player wears either.
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea unveil new throwback away kit for 2021/22 season

Chelsea have released their new away kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season, bringing back the yellow colour that has featured in some of the club's most famous away strips of years gone by. First introduced back in the 1960s, yellow shirts have been a regular part of Chelsea's history and...
Premier League90min.com

How Chelsea's midfield could line up in 2021/22

Chelsea's loan army is back at Cobham in an attempt to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel in pre-season, and there are a few men making a particularly big impact. According to football.london, Tuchel has been encouraged by a handful of the fringe players, one of which is the returning Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Chelsea fans have been praying for Loftus-Cheek to come good for years now and, at 25 years old, could he finally be about to get his chance?
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Examining Brentford's first six fixtures in 2021/22

13th August – Arsenal (H) Friday night football at the Brentford Community Stadium is the perfect way to kick off your debut Premier League season as Brentford welcome a transitioning Arsenal side. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta the Gunners have shown mixed signals, with their FA Cup win in 2019/20 being followed up by a shaky 2020/21 season which saw them miss out on European football altogether for the first time since 1995.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea make the short trip from west to north London on Sunday afternoon to face Arsenal in the Mind Series mini tournament at the Emirates Stadium. This is the first of two matches for the Blues in the pre-season tournament where they will also face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge in their second outing, and their final fixture of pre-season before their 2021/22 campaign gets underway on August 11 against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.
Premier League90min.com

Anatomy of a goal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 2020 FA Cup final winner

The 'new manager bounce' really captivated Arsenal when Mikel Arteta arrived in December 2019. While Premier League results weren't overly impressive (largely because the team just wasn't that good), things could hardly have been better in the FA Cup, where Arteta led the Gunners to five straight wins and a cup final which most thought was woefully out of their reach.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

PHOTOS: Ranking new Premier League kits for 2021-22

Plenty of new Premier League kits for the 2021-22 season have been released, so let’s have a look at the fresh jerseys for next season. Premier League clubs have started to roll out their new kits and some have even worn their shirts for next season already. Based on those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy