Expect AUD/NZD sellers as antipodean banks diverge

With the possibility of a more dovish RBA and a more hawkish BOE, GBP/AUD may have more volatility than some other pairs this week!. Since the full reopening of the UK from Covid-19 restrictions on July 21st, the Great British Pound has been ripping higher. Thus far, the reopening has gone well with reports of declines in coronavirus cases in the UK, as opposed to many other countries around the world where the number of new daily cases are increasing. The direction of the coronavirus, in particular the Delta variant, will be one of the main topics discussed when the BOE meets on Thursday. Deputy Governor Ramsden and MPC member Saunders have said that they would like to begin reigning in the bond-buying program sooner than later as inflation reached 2.5% in June and is expected to temporarily rise to 3%. The UK’s current bond buying program will conclude at the end of the year. However, with the UK furlough program ending on September 30th, the Committee may not be in a hurry to taper further as they wait for more data once the program ends. Economic projections are also due at the meeting and it will be important to watch inflation and GDP forecasts.