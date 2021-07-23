Home Chef Recipe Apps

Love is in the air and after a year of delayed plans, it seems like everyone is finally getting ready to say “I do!” Before your send your friends down the aisle, why not plan a beautiful, more intimate shower at home, instead of at a restaurant to celebrate their nuptials? This will allow you to make fun bridal shower punch bowls, make-ahead appetizers for nibbling during gift opening, plus a lovely spread with lots of bridal flair. You’ll get the bride set up with everything they need to start their new home (and life), but most important of all: you’ll fill them up with delicious food!