Home Chef Recipe Apps
The 'Platd' social recipe app is a tool for avid home chefs that will enable them to find the best dishes that are right up their alley when looking to prepare a meal from the comfort of their own living space. The app offers cooks a list of recipes that are all tailored to their specific preferences, which will help to drastically simplify the process of grocery planning and more. The social aspect of the app culminates recipes from a community of like-mined chefs looking to share their experience and also benefit from what others have to say.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0