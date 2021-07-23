The Nation's Weather

Effective: 2021-08-01 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH IN NORTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Le Tourneau, or 11 miles southwest of Vicksburg. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Yokena and Le Tourneau around 1215 AM CDT.