Bird Watch: Sightings in Greater Newburyport and the NH Seacoast

Daily News Of Newburyport
 10 days ago

These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com. Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Mourning Dove, Red-winged Blackbird, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Common...

www.newburyportnews.com

#New Hampshire#Savannah Sparrow#Seacoast#Hampton Beach#The Newburyport Birders#Woodsom Farm#Northern Mockingbird#European Starling#Song Sparrow#Northern Cardinal#Yellow Warbler#American Crow#Eastern Meadowlark#Bobolink Mallard#Eastern Kingbird#House#Eastern Bluebird#Artichoke Reservoir#Vireo#Little Blue Heron
