Bird Watch: Sightings in Greater Newburyport and the NH Seacoast
These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com. Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Mourning Dove, Red-winged Blackbird, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Common...www.newburyportnews.com
Comments / 0