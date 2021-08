Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Sanchez (COVID-19 injured list) has entered the return-to-play protocol, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Mattingly's comments suggest that Sanchez has completed a quarantine period and is ready to participate in full baseball activities after having been shut down for the past week and a half. The young outfielder may need a few days' worth of workouts to regain conditioning, and he could be sent out on a short minor-league rehab assignment before the Marlins reinstate him from the IL. Once he gets the green light to rejoin the big club, Sanchez could settle back in as Miami's everyday left fielder.