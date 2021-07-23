One year after scandal broke, FirstEnergy charged for its role in House Bill 6 bribery scheme: The Wake Up podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legislation intended to bring millions of dollars in public money to FirstEnergy instead will cost the company millions. You can listen online here. It was announced Thursday that FirstEnergy has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for its role in bankrolling the House Bill 6 scandal, the billion-dollar bailout of two nuclear power plants. Federal attorneys filed a deferred prosecution agreement against the company, which is charged with conspiracy to commit honest services fraud. The agreement means the company will cooperate with the federal investigation. New court filings also confirm FirstEnergy paid former PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo a $4.3 million bribe. In other news, the housing market remains hot in Ohio, with sales up 10 percent last month compared to June 2020.www.cleveland.com
