Create U.S. Arctic Command, and let a Coast Guard admiral lead it. The writing is on the glacier wall for the Arctic. “Polar issues” are here to stay, and the region’s growing geopolitical significance presents both opportunities and threats. It is imperative the United States continues to invest in Arctic capabilities—and the focal point of this investment should be a U.S. Arctic Command (ArcticCom). A new combatant command (CoCom) will ensure a coherent national strategy and unity of effort in meeting emerging challenges above the Arctic Circle. The Coast Guard is the military service best suited to lead such a command, but it will require a new Coast Guard four-star admiral billet to serve as ArcticCom’s commander.