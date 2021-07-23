Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Coming Sunday: Rocketmen

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace travel isn't just science fiction. Businessmen Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic hope to make space tourism a reality with their recent inaugural flights.

EconomyThe Ringer

Space Odyssey, the Billionaire Edition

How have I spent the last 30 minutes? Great question. Thanks for asking. I’ve spent it trying to figure out whether I can open this column with the sentence “space is having a moment” without making a mockery of the laws of physics. On the one hand, space—meaning outer space, NASA space, George Clooney–tumbling-into-the-void-in-his-little-air-puff-seat-in-Gravity space—has been in the news a lot lately, which constitutes “a moment” in the parlance of our times. On the other hand, Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity posits that space and time are intermeshed in a single continuum and cannot be understood as separate entities. How can space have “a moment” if space is already implied by the very concept of the time interval itself, i.e., if space has all the moments? To find a solution to this tricky writing problem, I embarked, for about 27.5 minutes, upon the most grueling and heroic form of internet quest: the one in which your Google searches keep returning Quora links.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

News 4 Throwback: the 1977 NASA space shuttle separation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In July, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and British entrepreneur Richard Branson blasted off to space in their own rocket ships. Nearly 44 years prior, the nation took a bold step forward in space travel. On Aug. 8, 1977, the space shuttle reached a milestone. For the first time, it separated from the Boeing 747 that carried it and flew on its own - the first space shuttle launch was still four years away.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

While the wealthy are spending millions to be weightless in space, one aviation firm is selling the experience on Earth for a fraction of the cost

Zero Gravity Corporation offers flights onboard a plane that's sole mission is to achieve zero gravity. Flights start at $7,500 and flyers experience weightlessness 15 different times. The aircraft is going on tour around the US through December. See more stories on Insider's business page. Humans don't need to go...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
TheStreet

Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins Moon Lander Nod Over Jeff Bezos Protest

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report founder Jeff Bezos suffered a setback to his goal of traveling to the moon as the U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a protest by his space company Blue Origin and Dynetics Inc. of NASA's award to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report founder Elon Musk's company SpaceX of a $2.9 billion contract for a human lunar landing system.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses bid to block Nasa SpaceX deal

Jeff Bezos lost his bid to block a $2.9 billion NASA award to Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for a landing system to return astronauts to the moon.The billionaire’s space company, Blue Origin, lodged a 50-page protest of the decision with federal auditors at the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The company argued that NASA misjudged Blue Origin’s proposal in the three-way competition to build the new Moon lander, which also involved a bid from the Alabama-based defence firm Dynetics.The three companies were competing to build the landing craft that would be used in NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped 8%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Sir Richard Branson's start-up space tourism company, closed up 6.3% on Monday. In the absence of any other news of note, you can probably thank Deutsche Bank for that one. As CNBC reported late this morning, Deutsche Bank is out with a new report...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Spent $70 Million On a Gulfstream G650ER and Tesla Chipped In $700,000

When you’re a billionaire many times over, you get to play with expensive toys, like rare cars and private jets. Elon Musk is no exception. In fact, one of his latest acquisitions, a Gulfstream G650ER, made headlines in part because of its hefty price tag and in part because of SpaceX and Tesla’s role in the purchase. When you’re as wealthy as Elon Musk, Gulfstream jets aren’t major purchases, but his travel subsidies from Tesla made the news.
Aerospace & Defensekentlive.news

Elon Musk shoots down Jeff Bezos over Nasa moon landing

The US federal government has rejected an appeal by billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to get in on Nasa’s plans to return astronauts to the moon by using rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Nasa in April awarded the 2.9 billion dollar (£2 billion) contract for a lunar lander to the more...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses $13.5 billion as Amazon share price plunges

The net worth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos dropped by $13.5bn after the company reported earnings that were below the expectations of analysts. The drop removed 80 per cent of the increase to Mr Bezos net worth this year, Bloomberg reported. The huge drop is equal to 58 per cent of Nasa’s budget for 2021.
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

After Mondlander-Aus: complaint from Amazon founder Bezos rejected

Defeat for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the race for the first commercial lunar landing device: After his company Blue Origin was unable to prevail against billionaire Elon Musk’s competitor SpaceX in a corresponding tender by the US space agency Nasa, a complaint against this decision was also rejected been.
EntertainmentSpace.com

Music masterpiece 'Clair de Lune' beamed to space station in NFT 1st

The commercialization of the final frontier continues apace. Last week, the companies Nanoracks LLC and Artemis Music Entertainment teamed up to beam a recording of composer Claude Debussy's piano masterpiece "Clair de Lune" ("Moonlight") to and from the International Space Station. Music has been sent to, and made on, the...

