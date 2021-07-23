Draft Day 1: Red Wings Set to Pick Twice After Busy Thursday

To say Detroit Red Wings fans were pleased with the moves their team made on Thursday would be an understatement. The mixed reaction that the Nick Leddy trade received was all but forgotten after Steve Yzerman re-signed Michael Rasmussen to a team friendly deal and then utterly fleeced Carolina for the rights to goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic–who they then inked to a two-year, $3M AAV deal almost immediately. The trade was so lopsided that an article explaining Carolina’s rationale for making the deal was out by evening.