Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks perk up as volatile week ends on a high

By Dhara Ranasinghe
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

* Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - World stocks markets perked up on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over the global economic outlook waxed and waned with each new headline on the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

European stock markets opened broadly higher while U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street later in the day. But Asian shares, outside Japan, were largely lower.

Financial markets have swung from one direction to another this week as investors try to assess what the surging Delta variant means for the world economy.

Having recorded its steepest one-day drop since May on Monday, the S&P 500 stock index went on to post the biggest one-day jump since March a day later. It was set to end the week higher.

“Equity markets are signaling some symptoms of being tired after a long rally and recognise the peak growth environment,” said Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

“But in the short-term real yields are still too low to provide an alternative, so the evolution of what happens next depends on COVID and the macro data.”

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite euro zone Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, climbed to 60.6 in July from 59.5, its highest reading since July 2000. It was ahead of the 50-mark separating growth from contraction and a Reuters poll estimate of 60.0.

Europe’s broad Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5% and set for a fourth straight day of rises, having tumbled more than 2% on Monday.

In contrast, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%, leaving it down 1.4% on the week.

Japan’s Nikkei was closed for a holiday, but off 1.7% for the week and a whisker away from a seven-month trough.

MSCI world equity index was steady after three straight days of gains.

Investors were already looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week where more discussion about tapering is expected, though Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said the labour market remains well short of its target.

Powell argues that the recent spike in inflation will prove fleeting, which may be one reason bond markets have rallied so hard.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up 1.6 basis points at 1.28%, having hit a five-month low of 1.128% early in the week.

German 10-year bonds yields, down 6 bps this week to -0.41%, kept near five-month lows after the European Central Bank on Thursday pledged not to raise rates until inflation was sustainably at its new 2% target.

“If we see substantive policy action in the months ahead to back up the new inflation goal, I would not be surprised to see bond yields push lower and market-based inflation expectations rise,” said Katharine Neiss, chief European economist for PGIM Fixed Income.

The dollar was set to end the week with small gains after several volatile days when currencies were tossed by shifting risk appetite.

The dollar index was up 0.2% for the week, rising slightly on Friday to stand at 92.878.

Russia’s rouble steadied ahead of the central bank’s rate-setting meeting, which is expected to conclude with a sharp rise in interest rates.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil was down 0.3% at $73.57 a barrel, after jumping overnight, while U.S. crude also fell by a similar amount to $71.72 per barrel.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Asian#Covid#Ihs Markit#Msci#Asia Pacific#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#German#The European Central Bank#Reuters Live Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Retailinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens Ahead of Key Payrolls Data

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Monday, just above a one-month low, in tight trading ranges ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data later in the week which could influence Federal Reserve policy. At 3:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds near 0.7000 as US dollar stays soft

NZD/USD is steady as traders watch US data. The US dollar was pressured on Monday as real yields fall. NZD/USD is starting out in early Asia flat at 0.6969 and has ranged between a low of 0.6952 and 0.6993. The US July manufacturing ISM dipped to 59.5 (exp: 61.0, prev:...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
StocksForbes

August Stock Market Outlook

The S&P 500 rose for a fifth straight month in July, capping off its longest winning streak since 2018. Even as some volatility returned to the U.S. stock market, the major benchmarks were all up at least 12% for the year. With earnings season underway, investors continue to get more...
Marketsfxempire.com

Economic Data Puts the EUR, the Pound, and the Greenback in Focus

It was a busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar and the Japanese Yen were in action in the early part of the day. Economic data from China was also in focus this morning. For the Aussie Dollar. The manufacturing sector was in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday, ignoring the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders are optimistic about a faster pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic, with improving manufacturing data reported in most major markets. However, the upside is limited amid continued concerns about the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set to open higher; oil hit by China demand concerns

LONDON (Reuters) -European shares rose and U.S. stock index futures pointed to a stronger open for Wall Street on Monday with risk appetite boosted by a U.S. infrastructure bill, though oil prices were hit by concerns about Chinese demand. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift Wall St futures ahead of manufacturing PMIs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by U.S. Senators raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to manufacturing activity data to gauge the pace of a domestic economic rebound.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as automakers reported a healthy growth in wholesale numbers in July and goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at an impressive Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the month to hit a three-month high. The release of macroeconomic...
StocksKVIA

Global stocks up…Infrastructure bill could pass this week

SINGAPORE (AP) — Global stocks have started the week higher, even as China reports a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries continue to be hammered by COVID-19’s delta variant. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 added 1% while Germany’s DAX gained 0.4%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.9%. In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.8% higher. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 1.1%. The Shanghai Composite index added 2%. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures are 0.6% higher and Dow futures are up 0.5%.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
StocksRepublic

Global stocks rise even as China’s manufacturing slows

SINGAPORE — Global stocks started the week higher Monday, even as China reported a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries continued to be hammered by the delta variant. Investors were spurred by encouraging earnings on Wall Street, which recently wrapped up another strong month. The S&P 500 notched six straight...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Gains are Facing Pressure

The currency pair's gains were primarily due to the weakness of the US dollar, following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve and the announcement of lower-than-expected growth for the US economy. The euro is still facing pressures that may give up on its impact many of its gains, the most prominent of which is the expansion of the spread of the Corona Delta variable. This means the return of the closure restrictions, in addition to excluding the date for tightening the European Central Bank’s policy.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as risk appetite grows; weaker dollar, yields lend support

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slip to near 2-week low. * Focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payroll numbers (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on the back foot on Monday as an uptick in risk appetite took some shine off the safe-haven metal, although a weaker dollar and a fall in U.S. bond yields limited losses for the bullion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, inflation concerns

(Corrects two-year debt-ceiling suspension to "expired on Saturday" instead of "will expire on Saturday," paragraph 7) By Ross Kerber Aug 2 (Reuters) - Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday on a soft manufacturing report and as they positioned ahead of government funding plans. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.3 basis points at 1.1856% in morning trading, continuing a pattern of declines playing out since the spring. It touched as low as 1.184%, its lowest since July 20, shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, but at a slower pace for the second straight month. The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, driving investors to buy the safe Treasuries. "It's the theme where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth," he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -1.185% after reaching as low as -1.194%, its latest record low, as investors priced in higher inflation expectations. The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets on Monday on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong second-quarter earnings. A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of a strong economic recovery. Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may include suspending some investments and security issuance. The trading sent lower a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was 101 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.1761%. August 2 Monday 10:50AM New York / 1450 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Two-year note 99-230/256 0.1761 -0.012 Three-year note 100-38/256 0.3244 -0.024 Five-year note 99-210/256 0.6617 -0.041 Seven-year note 100-64/256 0.9629 -0.049 10-year note 104-12/256 1.1856 -0.053 20-year bond 107-248/256 1.7707 -0.038 30-year bond 111-160/256 1.8645 -0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Looking ahead to payrolls as markets bounce on China / US truce

Equity markets have started the week on an upbeat note, after a bumper round of earnings reports in recent sessions have helped to boost sentiment. A relatively sanguine Fed meeting last week, that kicked the tapering can down the road to this month’s Jackson Hole central banker’s symposium, and some signs that China will pause its intervention in some of China’s largest companies, has also helped to calm markets as we move into August. US stocks have opened higher at the start of the week, after US indices posted their sixth straight month of gains for July. The mood music in Washington is also helping to boost sentiment at the start of the new month, as the US Senate looks like it will complete work this week on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This is a keen reminder that fiscal stimulus is still in the US system and can continue to boost financial markets after some commentators worried that its demise could drag stock markets lower. Also, a raft of Federal Reserve bankers spoke at the weekend, including Neel Kashkari and Lael Brainard, who warned on economic risks and that big progress needed to be made before the US’s employment outlook improved to such an extent that monetary tapering could be considered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy