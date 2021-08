Aaron Yoo has been acting professionally for nearly 20 years, and during that time you’ve probably seen his face in quite a few things. Most people will remember him from his role in the 2007 movie Disturbia, however, he has also had a lot of success on the small screen. Some of his TV credits include The Tomorrow People and StartUp. Although the industry attempted to typecast him early in his career, Aaron has always fought against stereotypes and he has established himself as a versatile talent. 2021 has been another big year for him thanks to two film roles, and his future is looking brighter than ever. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Aaron Yoo.