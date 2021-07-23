Flash Flood Watch issued for Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 01:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Superior; Tonto Basin FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * Through Saturday evening. * A low pressure system will bring a few more rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms to the area through Saturday night. The strongest storms will be capable of producing high rain rates and flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow.