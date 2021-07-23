FTC Votes to Reverse Course on Repeal of Fabric Care Labels
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission this week voted in an open Commission meeting to retain the FTC Care Labeling Rule to ensure American consumers continue to get accurate information on how to take care of their fabrics and extend the life of their clothes. In a statement, the Commission also indicated that it will continue to consider ways to improve the Rule to the benefit of families and businesses.www.mychesco.com
