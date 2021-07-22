Texas alleges that BlockFi is offering unregistered securities

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.