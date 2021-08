Imagine remote-controlling analogue audio gear in a studio on the other side of the world. It may sound like the future but this future is now. It used to be that if you wanted access to high-quality analogue gear, you had to rent time in an expensive professional studio – or layout the cash and buy it yourself. Either way, you’d be dropping a lot of money on your music. These days we have emulations of classic hardware in our DAWs but even with all the advancements in processing power, it’s not perfect yet. So we’re back to square one: book some time in a studio or take out a second mortgage for some pricey gear.