Charlotte, NC

Meet the Olympians representing Charlotte in Tokyo

By Katie Peralta Soloff
Axios Charlotte
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFkel_0b5VxEDy00

Charlotte is, as we all know, a big sports town, not only for our professional teams but for developing world-class talent (see: Steph Curry). That extends to the impressive lineup of athletes we tend to send to the Olympics and Paralympics every few years, from record-setting swimmers to All-American hurdlers.

Charlotte also has ties to several other high-profile athletes competing in Tokyo.

Sam Mikulak, whom the Observer describes as the biggest U.S. men’s gymnastics star, is engaged to WCNC’s new weekday morning host, Mia Atkins, who recently moved here from Colorado. Mary Tucker, the top-ranked female rifle shooter in the nation, was born in Pineville and lives in Florida. Swimmer Andrew Seliskar, a standout at the University of California, was born in Charlotte and grew up in Virginia.

Below are the athletes from the Charlotte area competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Shouts to WCNC for rounding up the competition dates for most of these athletes; see their full coverage here . Thanks as well to WRAL for the broader roundup of North Carolina athletes.

Athletes arranged by date of competition.

Evy Leibfarth

Originally from Bryson City, Leibfarth, 17, is part of the Davidson College class of  2025. Coached by her father, Leibfarth, a Junior World Champion, will compete in kayak slalom and canoe slalom. Because women’s slalom canoe is making its Olympic debut this year, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports , Leibfarth has already made history as the first American female Olympian in the sport.

Competition date: July 25 and 28

Update 7/27: Leibfarth qualified for the kayak slalom semifinals with a strong second heat run on Sunday. She finished 12th in the semis , two spots shy of qualifying for the finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ODxC_0b5VxEDy00

Evy Leibfarth competes the WC1 Woman’s Canoe qualification during the 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships on September 27, 2019 in La Seu d’Urgell, Spain. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Zachary Lokken

Originally from Durango, Colorado, Lokken, 27, moved to Charlotte to train at the US National Whitewater Center, as WCNC reported . A Pan American Champion, Lokken graduated from CPCC this year and will compete in canoe slalom.

Competition date: July 25

Update 7/26: Lokken finished seventh in the men’s canoe event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AE1IE_0b5VxEDy00

Zachary Lokken competes in the Men’s Canoe MC1 qualification during the 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships on September 26, 2019 in La Seu d’Urgell, Spain. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Michal Smolen

Originally from Krakow, Poland, Smolen, 27, graduated from Ashbrook High in Gastonia and then Belmont Abbey. Despite placing 2nd in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials for the Games that year in London, he couldn’t compete because he wasn’t yet an American citizen, per the International Canoe Federation . He briefly considered but opted against competing for Poland and instead got his U.S. citizenship in early 2013. Smolen placed 12th in canoe slalom at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and will compete in the same event this year.

Competition date: July 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujqJi_0b5VxEDy00

Michal Smolen competes in the Kayak Single (K1) semifinal during day three of the canoe slalom NHK Trophy at the Kasai Slalom centre on October 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Erika Brown

A Hough High graduate, Brown graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2020 . That year, Brown, a two-time U.S. national champion, led the Lady Vols to their first-ever SEC Championship title. The 22-year-old swimmer will compete in the 100m freestyle, and in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Competition date: July 28

Update 7/25: Brown swam the leadoff leg for the 4×100 relay team that won bronze .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5xL7_0b5VxEDy00

Erika Brown competes in the 50m freestyle preliminary during day 4 of the TYR Pro Swim Series on May 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Naya Tapper

A West Mecklenburg High School and UNC Chapel Hill graduate, Tapper, 26, will compete on the U.S. women’s rugby team. She has competed on the women’s national team and on the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup squad in Ireland, where her team reached the semifinal, per USA Rugby .

Competition date: July 28-29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tXBU_0b5VxEDy00

Naya Tapper runs with the ball against Fiji during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at Westhills Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Langford, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes

A native of Ontario, golfer Hughes, 30, lives in Charlotte with his wife. He’s a Kent State graduate and has competed in multiple major championships, including the Masters, US Open and PGA Championship. Hughes will be competing for Team Canada.

Competition date: July 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sLUM_0b5VxEDy00

Mackenzie Hughes lines up a putt during The Open at The Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent, on July 18, 2021. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ryder Ryan

A pitcher from Huntersville, Ryan, 26, played baseball at UNC and was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2016. He now plays for the Round Rock Express, a minor league baseball team in Texas. For the next few weeks, though, he’s on Team USA.

Competition date: July 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFi4J_0b5VxEDy00

Ryder Ryan, who played for the New York Mets last year, during a spring training game against the Houston Astros on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Anna Cockrell

A Providence Day alumna who graduated with honors from the University of Southern California in 2019, Cockrell, 23, is competing in the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles . She just won the NCAA titles in both events in June, leading USC to the team title. She’s the sister of former Carolina Panther Ross Cockrell and daughter of Bank of America exec Kieth Cockrell.

Competition date: July 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyfVj_0b5VxEDy00

Anna Cockrell in the 100m hurdles on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gabriele Cunningham

A Charlotte native and Mallard Creek High and NC State grad, Cunningham, 23, is a two-time All-American who will be competing in the 100m hurdles. She ran her personal best times at the Olympic trials in Oregon last month, per the Charlotte Post , but placed fourth in her race. She secured a spot when Brianna McNeal, who placed 2nd, lost her appeal against a five-year ban for violating anti-doping rule.

Competition date: August 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk9vH_0b5VxEDy00

Gabriele Cunningham competes in the 60m hurdles final during the 2020 Toyota USATF Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Center on February 15, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Quanera Hayes

A Hope Mills native, Hayes, 29, is a sprinter who graduated from Livingstone College in Salisbury in 2015. She’ll compete in the 400m race as well as the 4×400-meter relay. Hayes has won multiple World Championship gold metals. In June, a photo went viral of Hayes and her teammate Allyson Felix holding their respective two-year-olds, Demetrius and Cammy, after the two secured spots on Team USA.

Competition date: Aug. 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eboc1_0b5VxEDy00

Quanera Hayes runs in the 400m Dash heats during the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Caine Wilkes

A weightlifter from Matthews, Wilkes, 34, lives in Indian Trail and attended Old Dominion University in Virginia. He’ll be part of one of the most competitive weightlifting teams the U.S. has sent to the Olympics in decades, according to the fitness publication BarBend .

Competition date: Aug. 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdruS_0b5VxEDy00

Caine Wilkes  competes in the men’s +105kg weight class during the 2015 International Weightlifting Federation World Championships on November 28, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Hannah Aspden

A Raleigh native, Aspden, 21, studies journalism and media at Queens University. She was born without a left leg and began swimming at four years old. Aspden, 21, was the youngest Team USA swimmer to earn a medal at either the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2016. She’ll compete in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m IM.

Competition date: Aug. 25-27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ze5R4_0b5VxEDy00

Hannah Aspden reacts after competing in the 100m backstroke during day 1 of the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on June 17, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Am I missing any? Email me at katie.peralta@axios.com.

Editor’s note: This story was last updated on July 23 to include Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes.

The post Meet the Olympians representing Charlotte in Tokyo appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

