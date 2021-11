The Arizona women's golf team was not able to follow up an outstanding day two with a similar performance by shooting a 295 overall on day three, which is seven higher than the 288 on Tuesday. But even with the less than desired display, the outcome was still celebrated by finishing in third overall, only behind Stanford and USC. Stanford was above the pack, being one under for the whole tournament. Arizona (+4) finished one stroke behind the second place team of USC (+3).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO