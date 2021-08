SAN ANTONIO - Morning rain in I-35 corridor has dissipated leaving behind cool temperatures and patchy clouds. Some rain continues in our western zone counties. This area of rain out west will gradually dissipate too over next couple of hours. While we'll enjoy a lull middle of the afternoon, the Hill Country has not seen as much rain since sunrise, has had a bit more sun for heating and is prime for a few showers or storms to develop. These would sink south slowly and potentially into Bexar County later this afternoon - evening before dissipating.