You may think this cynical, given he's only 21, but it's becoming hard to believe that Conor Gallagher will ever be a part of the first-team set-up at Chelsea. The Blues are no strangers to utilising the loan market in a bid to offer their academy graduates a platform to showcase and hone their skills, yet their current crop of homegrown players in the squad would suggest Gallagher's chance may already have passed.