Sanu is competing for the No. 3 receiver job in San Francisco, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Sanu has bounced around the league since his departure from Atlanta, including three appearances for the 49ers early last season. He later played seven games for Detroit, before landing back in San Francisco this offseason. Turning 32 in August, the veteran wideout says he's feeling much better this year after battling an ankle condition last season. Competition for the No. 3 role is led by Richie James and Jalen Hurd, while starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are safely atop the depth chart. The No. 3 WR spot might be important to San Francisco's offense, but it isn't likely to come with more than three or four targets per game when Samuel, Aiyuk and TE George Kittle are healthy at the same time.