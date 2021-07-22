Shell launches sale of stakes in Malaysian oil and gas fields — document

British oil company BP rakes in profit in recent quarterly earnings as oil market recovers from pressure exerted by the pandemic. BP (LON: BP) announced its Q2 earnings to shareholders, with figures higher than expected. The oil and gas plant accrued a cash surplus of $2.4 billion in the first half of the year, owing mainly to a recovering oil market. Dividends rose by 4% to 5.46 cents per share from 5.25 cents per share in the same period in 2020. On the back of these earnings, the energy major now looks to buy back $1.4 billion shares in the third quarter of the year. Going by the current average oil price of $60 per barrel, BP anticipates buybacks of $1 billion per quarter. It also sees a further increase in its dividend payout at the rate of 4% per annum through 2025.