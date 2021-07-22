Cancel
Relationship Advice

10 Pointers for Ending Toxic Relationships

By Karen Lamoreux
Psych Centra
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnding a toxic relationship may not be easy or quick. But it will be worth it when you open up your life again. The question of how to end a toxic relationship has many answers, but they all boil down to one: You do it very carefully. Most often, you’ll...

psychcentral.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Workplace#Monmouth University#The University Of Texas
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
Trouble Relationship
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Red Flags Your Partner Talks To You In An Unhealthy Way

Most of the time you spend with your partner is probably going to involve some form of communication. Whether you're trying to get your joint schedule for the week solidified, or you're having intense conversations about things going on in your relationship — how you and your partner talk to each other can make a big difference in the way your partnership plays out in the long run. That's why knowing how to spot the red flags your partner talks to you in an unhealthy way is crucial.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

What is the definition of a narcissist?

NARCISSISTS are perceived to be vain and obsessed with what they see in the mirror, but underneath the mask they can be vulnerable and fragile. Here's everything you need to know about narcissistic personality disorder - including symptoms and treatment. What is narcissistic personality disorder?. The condition is one of...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

What Are Enmeshed Relationships? And How to Set Boundaries

If you’re in a relationship where you always put the other person’s needs first, you might be in an enmeshed relationship. But it’s possible to break old habits and set healthy boundaries. Having a close family or a close relationship with your partner can be a great thing. found that...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

How to make a long distance relationship work

Prior to the pandemic many people around the world were committed to a long distance relationship out of choice or circumstance. A desire for a greater or more defined separation between day-to-day life and love, work and family commitments, or simply falling for someone in a different city are just a handful of reasons why many people find themselves in a long-distance love affair. But the worldwide halt on travel during the pandemic has meant that many people who might not have originally signed up for long-distance have been forced into this situation in the last 18 months and...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Practice Acceptance

One of the key ideas underlying acceptance is that difficult emotions are an inescapable part of life. To be more accepting, consider reflecting on your habitual attitude toward yourself and trying to be more gentle. You can also cultivate acceptance by noticing your resistance, questioning your patterns, being mindful, and...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

6 Reasons Divorce is Harder on Men Than Women

— There is a general assumption that going through a divorce can be more emotionally stressful for women, but men can actually find the process harder, for a number of reasons. Sometimes it is harder for men to talk about what they are going through, and they take on a lot of the stress by themselves.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Narcissism and the Gift of Resilience

Narcissists typically present a shiny façade to the world but they are deeply insecure, lack self-awareness and dislike any form of criticism. Resilience can sometimes be won the hard way when one grows up with a narcissist, which often involves disappointment and rejection. Focusing on healthy relationships may help one...
Mental Healthmaryvilleforum.com

Negativity is toxic for everyone

This week Matt Pearl asked an important question, “When will it end?” While his focus centered on the Olympics and some of the negativity surrounding it, there is more worthy of ending. Smoking. Drinking in excess. Abuse, spousal, child, employee, LGBTQ, political. Bullying. And more. He has made an important point.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

10 Tips for Healing a Broken Heart

Mending a broken heart takes self-compassion. It can’t be rushed, and it might take some time, but healing is possible. Breakups usually aren’t easy, whether your ex-partner ended the relationship or you did. Reminiscing about the happy moments during your time together can make the breakup hard to get past.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Choose Joy

Happiness is an emotion and joy is a feeling, and as such the latter includes a cognitive appraisal. Both happiness and joy can enhance your relationship. Happiness is a basic human emotion. It was categorized as such by famous emotion researcher and psychologist Paul Eckman, who identified the six emotions that are present in all cultures from birth. These emotions are happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, surprise, and fear. You often notice that a person is happy by their facial expressions (smiling and twinkling eyes) and tone of voice (upbeat and excited). Happiness has been connected to relationships, in that research has shown that those who are happy experience greater marital satisfaction, and vice versa; those who have a great deal of marital satisfaction are often happy. Lucas and Clark (2006) challenged the marriage/happiness boost link often demonstrated by research and found that participants who get married show short-term increases in happiness, which is followed by adaptation back to a baseline level of well-being. They demonstrated that the benefits of marriage may be short-lived when it comes to overall happiness.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Does Your Partner Have OCPD?

People who have Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) are preoccupied with orderliness, perfectionism, and control. It usually takes people with OCPD a long time to seek help, even if they suffer deeply. With insight and help, it's possible to have a healthy and fulfilling relationship with someone with OCPD. Your partner...
Mental HealthThought Catalog

It’s Okay To Feel Deeply

Growing up, I was a sensitive kid. I would feel things at extreme magnitudes. Pain and happiness were equally overwhelming. The lows were really low and the highs were really high. It was a double edged sword. But at least I was learning about myself and I felt alive. It...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Top 13 Reasons Why Kids Have Mental Health Problems

Making small changes in parenting can resolve a child's mental health problem. The number one cause of children’s psychological problems (apart from severe abuse and neglect) is parents arguing in front of their kids. My recommendation to parents: Stop fighting in front of your child for one month. Have your...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

6 Traits of the Passive-Aggressive Man

Passive-aggression can be characterized as covert anger, hostility, or learned helplessness. Passive-aggressive men are often expected to fulfill supposed traditional male roles, but unable or unwilling to do so. Chronic passive-aggression can exact a heavy price on creditably and relationships. The Mayo Clinic defines passive-aggressive behavior as "a pattern of...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Social anxiety disorder can lead to avoidance

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.

