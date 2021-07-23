Police searching for missing 38-year-old Alexandria woman

A woman is missing in Alexandria, Va., and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Brianna Straub was last seen around 8 p.m. on July 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. She was last seen in the 2500 block of North Van Dorn Street.

Police searched for her Thursday night using a helicopter, but have been unsuccessful in finding her.

Straub is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not offer a clothing description for the woman but said she was carrying a black Swiss-branded backpack when she was last seen.

Police in Alexandria did not offer any additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. They ask anyone who sees her or may have information about her whereabouts to call the Alexandria Police Department at 911 or the non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.