2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule Released
Tickets go on sale this October as partner stadiums welcome back fans at full capacity. Feld Entertainment, Inc. has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. The 17-race schedule returns to its traditional weekend routing format as the series visits 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Tickets go on sale this October as partner stadiums welcome back fans at full capacity.theresandiego.com
