Updates: Tamarack Fire
Here are online resources with information about the Tamarack Fire: Inciweb, the Facebook page set up by the fire's incident command team, Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Facebook and Twitter, the Great Basin Coordination Center on Twitter, and the Lyon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Residents can sign up for evacuation notifications on the homepage of the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, with Douglas County's reverse 911 system, and Lyon County's CodeRED system.www.kunr.org
