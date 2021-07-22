This weeks Moscow Drive-In movie

"Red Notice" feels like the heist thriller/buddy comedy version of "Jungle Cruise," and not just because they both star Dwayne Johnson. But this action-packed tale of an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch another art thief (Gal Gadot) is less a plausible, engaging story than an elaborate kind of cinematic theme-park ride. In this case, it's one that globetrots from Italy to Russia to England to Spain and yadda yadda, as these three attractive people bicker and banter comically between fight and chase scenes. The heist part of the story - centering on the effort to steal three gilded eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra - isn't especially thrilling. And the comedy - mostly driven by a PG-13 version of Reynolds's Deadpool patter - isn't especially funny. There are, however, some twists and double-crossings along the way (some more clever than others), and a lightly unserious approach to the whole enterprise that tells you it's OK not to care too deeply about anything you're seeing. Case in point: Just as the film segues to an underground Nazi bunker in Argentina that looks like something out "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Johnson starts whistling the famous trumpet fanfare that accompanies almost everything Harrison Ford does in that 1981 film. Like most of "Red Notice," it's an instantly recognizable, self-referential winkwink telling you: It's only a movie. When Gadot delivers the line "I can't wait to see what happens next," my first thought was "Well, that makes one of us" - except she's being sarcastic, too. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also playing in area theaters. Contains violence and action, some sexual references and strong language. 117 minutes.

