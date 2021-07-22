ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This weeks Moscow Drive-In movie

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleThis week at the Moscow Drive-In, “Ferris Bueller’S...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

$5.75 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose

One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old fashioned drive-in move fun. – $8.75 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $5.75 per adult...
SAN JOSE, CA
adafruit.com

Drive-In Movie Theater Costume

Still seeing some great costumes from this year’s Halloween roll in! We’re especially loving this fun, creative costume from Greg Dietzenbach and his daughter on YouTube. A drive-in movie theater on your doorstep? Check out my daughter’s Halloween costume.
MOVIES
KFIL Radio

Drive-In Movies Return To The Olmsted Co. Fairgrounds

The drive-in theater at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds has reopened for a special run of movies. These films are presented by Rochester My Home, an organization dedicated to helping local nonprofits achieve long term sustainability and stability. Proceeds from the winter/holiday movies will be going to NAMI and Christmas Anonymous this year.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Drive In#Pg 13
94.5 PST

The Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Netflix has always been very protective with their data. They would announce that this movie or that show was the most-watched series in history, but they wouldn’t tell you how many viewers that meant, or how many of those supposed viewers actually sat through the entire thing. (Some of Netflix’s “most watched” metrics in the past were based on accounts that watched a minimum of two minutes of something, so if you hated the first five minutes of, say, The Wrong Missy and then turned it off, Netflix counted that as a successful view).
TV & VIDEOS
Times-Online

Heroes needed for blood drive this week

Viking Campus Activities Board (VCAB) is sponsoring a Vitalant Blood Drive this Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. in the Student Center Skoal Room. To make an appointment, please contact Vitalant at 877-25-VITAL or go to www.donors.vitalant.org and search Blood Drive Code:...
CHARITIES
KGET

Wounded Heroes Fund to host drive-in movie night on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund is hosting a drive-in movie night at the Kern County Raceway Park on Friday. People are invited to join them for a screening of the 80s classic, “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The event […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
103GBF

Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November

Before I say what I'm about to say, I need to make a clarification. I am NOT cynical about Christmas. Now, that THAT'S out of the way, here's why I said it. We can enjoy Christmas thoroughly as adults and a great majority of us do. But I don't really think any of us grown-ups enjoy this most festive of holidays in the same way we did as kids. It's just different. It's like in that movie Inside Out when we see the imaginary friend fade away. It's a factor of maturing. Similarly, I don't think anyone truly appreciates Disney World like a child.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Drive-In Announces Opening Weekend Movie Titles

(CBS DETROIT) – The Monroe Street Drive-In returns to downtown Detroit this year, and the opening weekend movie titles have been announced. The drive-in theater, developed in a collaboration between Bedrock Detroit and Emagine Entertainment, is set to open on Friday, Nov. 12. Opening Weekend Movie Lineup:. Friday, Nov. 12:...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan-made movie thriller 'An Intrusion' premieres this week

FOX 2 - Metro Detroit native Sam Logan Khaleghi joins FOX 2 to talk about his new made in Michigan thriller "An Intrusion." "It is a crime thriller, but there is also character drama, it's an edge-of-your-seat thriller," said Khaleghi. "And it's got a dash of horror in it, too."
NOVI, MI
MUBI

Movie Poster of the Week: Jacques Tati Posters by Nautilus

The art print movie poster phenomenon that exploded in the last decade —in which posters were produced as collectibles for fans rather than commercial ephemera created by a distributor to promote a film’s release—has been notable for two things: first an extraordinary, beyond-belief artistry (illustration, once viewed as a dying art, seems to have never been healthier) and, second, a rather restricted frame of reference. Filmmakers like Kubrick, Scorsese, Malick, and Tarantino are very well represented while a whole host of world-class auteurs rarely seem to merit a single limited edition Mondo print run. Where are the art prints for Ozu or Antonioni, one wonders? One wonderful exception in recent years was a series of prints devoted to Jacques Tati released from 2015 to 2019 by the Nautlilus Art Prints studio in Brussels, Belgium.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'Red Notice,' 'Mayor Pete' and more

"Red Notice" feels like the heist thriller/buddy comedy version of "Jungle Cruise," and not just because they both star Dwayne Johnson. But this action-packed tale of an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch another art thief (Gal Gadot) is less a plausible, engaging story than an elaborate kind of cinematic theme-park ride. In this case, it's one that globetrots from Italy to Russia to England to Spain and yadda yadda, as these three attractive people bicker and banter comically between fight and chase scenes. The heist part of the story - centering on the effort to steal three gilded eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra - isn't especially thrilling. And the comedy - mostly driven by a PG-13 version of Reynolds's Deadpool patter - isn't especially funny. There are, however, some twists and double-crossings along the way (some more clever than others), and a lightly unserious approach to the whole enterprise that tells you it's OK not to care too deeply about anything you're seeing. Case in point: Just as the film segues to an underground Nazi bunker in Argentina that looks like something out "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Johnson starts whistling the famous trumpet fanfare that accompanies almost everything Harrison Ford does in that 1981 film. Like most of "Red Notice," it's an instantly recognizable, self-referential winkwink telling you: It's only a movie. When Gadot delivers the line "I can't wait to see what happens next," my first thought was "Well, that makes one of us" - except she's being sarcastic, too. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also playing in area theaters. Contains violence and action, some sexual references and strong language. 117 minutes.
MOVIES
Only In Colorado

This Iconic Colorado Venue Is Hosting Drive-In Christmas Movies This Holiday Season

You have seen all of your favorite bands at Red Rocks, have attended their Easter morning church service, and have maybe even participated in a yoga class or two, but have you ever visited the world-famous theater and event center during the holiday season? Typically, Red Rocks is a warm-weather venue, but this year, they plan to make spirits bright via these drive-in Christmas movies:
COLORADO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drive-in movie theater reopens tonight in Downtown Detroit, will run thru spring

DETROIT – The drive-in movie theater on Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit is returning for a second year, starting Friday night near Campus Martius. The Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine will reopen at 32 Monroe Street on Friday, November 12, featuring expanding seating, artwork and more. The drive-in will host showtimes every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through spring.
DETROIT, MI
travelblog.org

Moscow Metro

The first metro system built in Russia, the Moscow metro glorified the technological progress of the Soviet Union and is today one of the world's busiest subway systems. It is most famous for its extravagant and unique interior design, exalted as the 'Palace of the People'. Opened in 1935 with...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy