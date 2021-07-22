ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

New cafe in Moscow now open

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleA new cafe on 3rd Street in Moscow is now open. Journey’s...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Now Open

Fusion fried chicken is coming your way.Peter Pham/Unsplash. There’s a new fusion restaurant coming to town, and it’s looking to marry two unique styles into one flavorful menu. Bap and Chicken first started as a restaurant in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The fast-casual restaurant proved to be especially popular, and owner John Gleason has decided to turn his sights on the desert.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSNT

Buffalo Grille, new BBQ restaurant now open in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A new barbecue restaurant has officially opened its doors in Capital City. Buffalo Grille is located at 5900 S. Topeka Blvd. in the building formerly known as “Amigos” Topeka Mexican Restaurant. It opened on November 1 but has already been swamped with business. The owner said they offer...
TOPEKA, KS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Catrina Cafe approaches opening

WAUKESHA — The new Mexican-inspired eatery, Catrina Cafe, at 118 W. Broadway has a tentative opening date set for Nov. 22. Co-owner Liliana Farias said she recently hung outdoor signage featuring the business’ name and it is getting close to opening, aiming for the end of the month. Renovations inside the business are ongoing.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Board Games#Salad#Burgers#Food Drink
Houston Chronicle

10 exciting new restaurants now open or coming soon to Houston

More restaurant openings are sneaking in ahead of the holiday season. Houston's new additions to the dining scene include barbecue, South African cuisine, upscale Mexican, a pan-Latin steakhouse in a well-known luxury hotel, and something called "smoked Texana." Check out the best of Houston's new and upcoming restaurants with our...
HOUSTON, TX
baybusinessnews.com

Jerusalem Cafe Reopening In New Location

Jerusalem Cafe closed its doors this week in anticipation of its reopening at its new location at 5817 Old Shell Road in Mobile on November 15. The new Mediterranean restaurant across from the University of South Alabama is not far from its old Airport Boulevard address.
MOBILE, AL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Icebox Cafe is a New Classic

Known for a dynamic mix of comfort food and drool-worthy cakes, Icebox Cafe has been a Miami Beach fixture since 1998. It’s even garnered the attention of Oprah, who once raved about the Bomb, a cheesecake and chocolate lover’s delight. The restaurant’s name originates from the idea that if food isn’t fresh, it’s not on the menu. Only items that are kept in a traditional icebox make it out to diners. Good news for Lauderdale locals: Its Hallandale Beach location in the city’s arts and entertainment district is an easy drive.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Frontiersman

The Wandering Cafe open for business with new brick and mortar

WASILLA — The Wandering Cafe has upgraded from a food truck to a full-on brick and mortar located off Main Street in downtown Wasilla. “It’s nice to finally have a building,” Wandering Cafe owner Amanda Graydon said with a laugh. Graydon and her family welcomed the new restaurants’ first wave...
WASILLA, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
arlnow.com

A new &pizza is now open in Rosslyn

A new &pizza location is now open in Rosslyn. The newest Arlington location of the fast-casual pizza eatery, first reported in May, opened yesterday (Monday) at 1800 N. Lynn Street. It replaces Little Beet, which closed in September 2020, and marks &pizza’s 12th Northern Virginia location. “With 58 shops, including...
RESTAURANTS
Volume One

Get In Line! New E.C. Panda Express Now Open For Business

If you’ve noticed a bit of a traffic jam on London Road and Mall Drive during the lunch- and dinner-time rush, you’re not alone. Hundreds of Chippewa Vallians have flocked to the new Panda Express location at 2403 London Road, Eau Claire, which opened Monday night. Panda Express, a national...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
614now.com

New dueling piano bar now open in the Short North

Just like that, Columbus has a pair of brand-new piano bars. After the grand opening of the Big Bang Dueling Pianos Bar early last month, Howl at the Moon is now officially opened for business as well. The Chicago-based chain of piano bars has its Columbus location at 504 Park...
COLUMBUS, OH
lakenormanpublications.com

Sisters tap into taste of Buffalo at new cafe

DENVER — Inspired by a love of culinary arts and home-cooked bites, CC’s Cafe and Catering is bringing northern flavors to Denver. Western New York natives Angel Schoenhardt and her sister, Crystal Chudoba, a former culinary arts teacher at Maiden High School, decided to open the cafe after their mother, who also had a passion for cooking, died in January.
DENVER, NC
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
614now.com

Sandwich-focused Cuban cafe opening at Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall recently announced that Gahanna-based bakery Fourteen Twenty Nine will be taking its rotating dessert kitchen, Sugar. Only a few days later, they’ve introduced another new vendor, Pablo’s Havana Café. The restaurant will be operating out of Hatch, Budd Dairy’s other rotating kitchen space. It will open...
GAHANNA, OH
billypenn.com

Home Cuban Cafe opens in Old City with family recipes from Cuba

Just down the block from longtime Old City nightclub-slash-restaurant Cuba Libre, a less ostentatious version of Cuban cuisine is now available to Philadelphians. Taking up a modest corner space on one of the alleyways between Arch and Market streets, Home Cuban Cafe is like a Latin American take on a deli, serving all-day breakfast, pulled-to-order coffee, fresh-made croquettes, and other Cuban staples — including some that are plant-based.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainstreet-nashville.com

The Loco Lemon to open taco cafe with full bar

The Loco Lemon, a popular gourmet lemonade stand located in The Factory, is set to open a Mexican restaurant on Dec 14th. Asylum Tacos and Cantina will be located just across from The Loco Lemon. The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to midnight. The menu will include a wide array of tacos served with several sides. Customers can also enjoy drinks at the bar.
RESTAURANTS
tysonsreporter.com

New Spice Route-inspired restaurant now open at Tysons Corner Center

Tysons Corner Center is spicing its dining scene up with the opening of a new restaurant that promises aromatic cuisine and a nightclub-like atmosphere in the evenings. Inspired by co-owner Bikram Keith’s experiences touring the world as a DJ for British R&B musician Jay Sean, Leila serves kebabs, naan, and other food from the Middle East, Persian Gulf, and northern India.
TYSONS, VA
Kankakee Daily Journal

New ownership on Blue's Cafe menu

One of Kankakee County’s dining institutions, Blue’s Cafe on Kankakee’s west side, hasn’t changed much during the past decades. But there has been a major alteration take place there within the past week and it has nothing to do with the menu or its wonderful selection of homemade pies. Co-owners...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
Esquire

This Set of Classic Moscow Mule Mugs Is 45% Off on Amazon Right Now

Ah, the Moscow Mule, the vodka cocktail that Americans have fawned over for decades. In its early days, it symbolized the last peaceful alliance between the two superpowers of the era, the United States and the Soviet Union. That's a time to be remembered, with a Moscow Mule. Spicy ginger beer, fresh lime juice, and vodka over ice, garnished with a wedge of lime if you wish. And what do you serve your Moscow Mule in? Honestly, anything. Not. Don’t you dare serve a Moscow Mule in any drinkware other than its decreed vessel: the copper mug. If you’re already drinking it this way, well done; if not, before we judge you too harshly, we'll recommend this set of four Moscow Mule copper mugs, now 45 percent off on Amazon.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy