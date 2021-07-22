Stocks edge higher, Brief but widespread internet outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. The S&P emerged from a midday slump to end with a gain of 0.2% today. Even though most stocks in the S&P fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher. The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%. The Dow managed a gain of 0.1%. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.