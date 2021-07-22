Cancel
New York City, NY

Stocks edge higher, Brief but widespread internet outage

By Associated Press
KVIA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes edged higher on Wall Street after a day of muted trading, preserving their gains for the week. The S&P emerged from a midday slump to end with a gain of 0.2% today. Even though most stocks in the S&P fell, gains for several tech heavyweights, including Apple and Microsoft, pushed the index higher. The Nasdaq added 0.4% while a measure of small-company stocks lost 1.5%. The Dow managed a gain of 0.1%. Trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate made slow progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked...

