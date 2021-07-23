Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

7543 Madison Estates Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Richmond.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Madison Estates, an established neighborhood nestled in a quiet area of Hanover County. This beautiful home sits on a PRIVATE 1.5 acre lot with TONS of custom upgrades! Beautifully landscaped yard w/ irrigation & spacious driveway give an excellent first impression. Just inside, notice the gorgeous hardwood Hickory floors & open floorplan. Formal Dining Room on left w/ tray ceiling, chair rail & crown molding leading you to the Kitchen. The Kitchen is fully loaded w/ beautiful wood cabinets, island, tile backsplash, granite counters, gas stove & double oven. Eat-in area off the Kitchen has tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. The Family Room has a floor-to-ceiling stone gas Fireplace w/ Florida Room just off the back. Down the hall, you'll find the Primary Suite including attached bath with HUGE custom tiled shower & double vanity, & walk-in closet. 3 more generous bedrooms finish the 1st level. Upstairs is a full Bedroom/Bonus Room w/ full Bath. 2-zone gas heat will keep you warm in Winter along w/ whole home Generator. You'll have PLENTY of storage space with an attached & detached 2-car Garage with Shed! Don't miss the Large patio with awning & Hot Tub out back.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
Hanover County, VA
Business
City
Madison, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
State
Florida State
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Hanover County, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity#Tile#Irrigation#Madison Estates#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy