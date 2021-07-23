7543 Madison Estates Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome to Madison Estates, an established neighborhood nestled in a quiet area of Hanover County. This beautiful home sits on a PRIVATE 1.5 acre lot with TONS of custom upgrades! Beautifully landscaped yard w/ irrigation & spacious driveway give an excellent first impression. Just inside, notice the gorgeous hardwood Hickory floors & open floorplan. Formal Dining Room on left w/ tray ceiling, chair rail & crown molding leading you to the Kitchen. The Kitchen is fully loaded w/ beautiful wood cabinets, island, tile backsplash, granite counters, gas stove & double oven. Eat-in area off the Kitchen has tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. The Family Room has a floor-to-ceiling stone gas Fireplace w/ Florida Room just off the back. Down the hall, you'll find the Primary Suite including attached bath with HUGE custom tiled shower & double vanity, & walk-in closet. 3 more generous bedrooms finish the 1st level. Upstairs is a full Bedroom/Bonus Room w/ full Bath. 2-zone gas heat will keep you warm in Winter along w/ whole home Generator. You'll have PLENTY of storage space with an attached & detached 2-car Garage with Shed! Don't miss the Large patio with awning & Hot Tub out back.