The 15 Best Desk Organizers for Decluttering Your Workspace

Tidy up your home office with the hardgraft Inbox Tray Trio desk organizer. It features three durable but flexible leather trays that add style to your desk and keep small items out of your way. What’s more, each tray comes with a leather and felted wool insert or lid that you can use as dividers. So you could keep important notes and letters at the bottom while stowing paper clips and pens on top. Also, the large tray is big enough to fit your standard A4 and US letter-size paper. Meanwhile, the medium tray has just the right dimensions for folded letters and envelopes. Best of all, the small tray fits those small but important items like pencils, pens, and rulers. Finally, the entire setup is made in Italy with beautiful vegetable-tanned leather.