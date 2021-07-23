New state park and historic site in rural Missouri town will honor heritage of freed slaves (AUDIO)
Bipartisan legislation that creates Missouri’s first state park that honors the heritage of freed slaves has been signed into law by Governor Mike Parson (R). The bill from State Rep. Rodger Reedy (R-Windsor) authorizes the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to acquire the Antioch cemetery in west-central Missouri’s Clinton as a state park and a historically significant educational site. It will be operated and maintained by DNR’s Division of State Parks.www.missourinet.com
