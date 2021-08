Heya! I’m Ben Reddell, GM of Bedrock LA, and curator of the Grand Ole Echo. What a year, am I right? 2020 had the music world completely shut down, which saddened me to no end. Through the power of computers I was able to remotely finish my EP, LA Baby! And live music is possible soon? Don’t tempt me with a good time! With that being a possibility, this month has found me taking out the ole Rolodex and seeing what all my LA pals have been making in this trying time, this new normal, on this road to recovery. (Don’t hit me!)