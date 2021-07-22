Cancel
Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Script Details Revealed. Netflix may have its Masters of the Universe animated reboot coming, but for awhile there, we were also supposed to get a live-action film. The Dark Knight and Man of Steel writer David S…

MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Masters of The Universe: Revelation Part 1: New Release, Details, Trailer, and More!

Based on the sword and sorcery-themed media franchise by Mattel, and created by Kevin Smith “Masters Of The Universe: Revelation” is an upcoming American animated superhero fantasy streaming television series, and a sequel to the 1983–1985 Filmation series of the same name that will focus on the unresolved storylines of the original series, picking up many of the characters’ journeys where they left off, the first part of which is set to premiere on Friday, July 23, 2021, on Netflix.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Almost there! Date and time of the premiere of Masters of the Universe: Revelation by Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is the continuation of the classic story of the clash between the forces of good, represented by He-Man, and evil embodied in Skeletor. They fought in the original series until they exhausted the planet Eternia. Magic was the source of energy for this world, origin of the entire Universe. Now the entire reality will suffer the same fate as this magical place if heroes and villains don’t do something about it.
TV & VideosComicBook

Masters of the Universe Mega Construx Advent Calendar Is up for Pre-Order

LEGO's Star Wars and Harry Potter advent calendars are big hits year after year, but if you're a Masters of the Universe fan, Mattel has you covered with their Mega Construx line. Indeed, you can count down to Christmas this year with the MOTU Mega Construx advent calendar, which is now available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99.
TV Seriesgeekcastradio.com

125 – Masters Of The Universe Revelation Part 1 (NON SPOILERS!!)

In Episode 125 of The Powers Of Grayskull Series, join OptimusSolo, TFG1Mike, and special guest Steve/Megatron as they give your their NON SPOILER thoughts on the Netflix Kevin Smith Masters Of The Universe Revelation series. This is part one of the new animated series. BY THE POWER AND FOR THE HONOR OF GRAYSKULL WE HAVE THE POWER!!!
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

They say you can never go back again, and sometimes, it’s better not to. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the latest cartoon revisitation from streamer Netflix has landed and what’s not to love about it? Unlike the recent She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which uses the name and concept, but not the legacy of the franchise, Revelation is intended to be a sequel of the hugely popular 1980s cartoon and toyline. This means a return to Eternia, where we find out what happens to the characters many of us grew up with, from Prince Adam, Teela, Man-At-Arms, Sorceress, and Cringer, to Skeletor and Evil Lynn.
TV SeriesComicBook

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Clip Reveals Mark Hamill's Secret to Skeletor

A new Masters of the Universe: Revelation clip revealed the secrets to Mark Hamill's take on Skeletor in the new animated series now streaming on Netflix! Mattel Television and Netflix collaborated on a brand new take on the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise, and now that the animated series is streaming with Netflix, fans have begun to notice how showrunner Kevin Smith and team shook up the series for a new generation. This includes a new voice cast for each of the characters, and notably with Mark Hamill as the new voice of Skeletor.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Prentice Penny

Prentice Penny Moves Overall Deal From HBO to Disney’s Onyx Collective. With production on Insecure‘s final season having wrapped earlier this year, showrunner Prentice Penny is plotting his next chapter. Penny has moved his overall deal from HBO to Disney’s…
MoviesComicBook

Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña in Talks to Star in HBO Max Movie

The DC universe has finally found its Blue Beetle. On Monday, it was announced via The Wrap that Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña has been cast as Jaime Reyes, who will make his debut in a live-action Blue Beetle movie on HBO Max. Blue Beetle will be directed by Charm City Kings' Angel Manuel Soto, and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The film would follow Jaime, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The report indicates that the film is expected to begin filming early next year.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Chaos reigns in the new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has an alien symbiote living within him. Together…. “I’ve been thinking about you, Eddie.” The same can be said for fans who have been anticipating...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Mighty Ducks

‘Mighty Ducks’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+. Disney+ will quack again. The streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for its revival of The Mighty Ducks. Production on Game Changers will begin in early 2022. A return date has not…

