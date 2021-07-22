They say you can never go back again, and sometimes, it’s better not to. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the latest cartoon revisitation from streamer Netflix has landed and what’s not to love about it? Unlike the recent She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which uses the name and concept, but not the legacy of the franchise, Revelation is intended to be a sequel of the hugely popular 1980s cartoon and toyline. This means a return to Eternia, where we find out what happens to the characters many of us grew up with, from Prince Adam, Teela, Man-At-Arms, Sorceress, and Cringer, to Skeletor and Evil Lynn.