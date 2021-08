There are a few things that you need to think very carefully about when it comes to accessing online learning in an age of globalization and the proliferation of e-courses. Courses are more international, as are the institutions that offer them. An online course can be offered from anywhere by anyone, and unless you do some background research, you may be left with a course that you do not need. This article looks at the top 5 aspects to consider before you choose an online course.