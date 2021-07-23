Cancel
Rocky Mount, VA

Weapon arguments made during hearing for former Rocky Mount officer charged in Jan. 6 riot

By Mike Allen 540-981-3236
Franklin News Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal hearing for a former Rocky Mount police officer accused of violating the conditions of his bond ended Wednesday morning without a ruling from the judge. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and another former Rocky Mount officer, Jacob Fracker, face federal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. On June 30, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Robertson’s bond after a search of his Ferrum home found firearms and explosive devices. Prosecutors contend Robertson violated the conditions of his release.

