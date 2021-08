MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Head to just about any city park in the summer, and you’re sure to find a baseball game. From T-ball to beer leagues, America’s pastime can be enjoyed at any age. Thursday nights in northeast Minneapolis, 89-year-old Dick Anderson grabs his ball and glove and heads out to play. He says the baseball diamond is his fountain of youth. “This team tonight is my 40s-and-over team,” he said. “We won the league last year, we’re the 1029 out of the northeast Minneapolis.” It’s just one of many teams he’s played on through the years. Dick Anderson (Credit: CBS) “I like winning. I’ve played...