Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making

Regarded as one of the most fundamental concepts of classical mechanics and thermodynamics, work has received well-grounded definitions within the quantum framework since the 1970s, having being successfully applied to many contexts. Recent developments on the concept have taken place in the emergent field of quantum thermodynamics, where work is frequently characterised as a stochastic variable. Notwithstanding this remarkable progress, it is still debatable whether some sensible notion of work can be posed for a strictly quantum instance involving a few-particle system prepared in a pure state and abandoned to its closed autonomous dynamics. By treating work as a quantum mechanical observable with a well defined classical limit, here we show that this scenario can be satisfactorily materialised. We prove, by explicit examples, that one can indeed ascribe eigenbases for work operators. This opens the room for frameworks involving quantum superposition and nonlocal steering of work. We also show that the commonly used two-point measurement protocols can be inappropriate to describe work (and other two-time physical quantities), specially in semiclassical regime. However subtle it may be, our quantum mechanical notion of work is experimentally testable and requires an updating of our intuition towards the concept of two-time elements of reality. In this context, we derive a work-energy uncertainty relation and illustrate how energy conservation emerges as an element of the physical reality.
Comments / 0