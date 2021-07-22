A postcard sent around Valley Co. suggests tax increases are coming. Officials say it’s not true
A post on the Valley County Idaho Facebook page shows a picture of a misleading postcard being sent around. The postcard states in bold at the top: “Valley County ponders tax levy for public access.” Below are four quotes talking about various county commissioner’s support and how the increase would pay for “guaranteed public access to state endowment land around Payette Lake.”boisedev.com
