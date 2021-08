This article originally appeared on AutoVision News. It has been republished with permission. General Motors will debut new Super Cruise features on six different vehicles during the first quarter of 2022. Enhanced versions of Super Cruise will be available on select 2022 model year vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade, CT4, and CT5; the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Sierra; and the Chevrolet Silverado. According to GM, Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including the Cadillac LYRIQ and GMC Hummer EV SUV. The 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV currently offer Super Cruise.