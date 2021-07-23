Cancel
Pierre, SD

Families Set To Receive Food Assistance For School Children Due To COVID-19

Yankton Daily Press
 11 days ago

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Department of Education (DOE) will be providing assistance with food costs to families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 related school closures. “The pandemic and...

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

