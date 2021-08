The 2021-22 Art on the River opening reception will be held August 6, 2021 in Dubuque. Art on the River is the City of Dubuque’s annual temporary public art exhibit. The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Resiliency Flows,” with 11 works selected that speak to the resiliency and fortitude needed to rebuild better as communities worldwide continue to rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and grow in the ongoing fight for social justice.