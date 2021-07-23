Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Area Radio Road Report, July 23, 2021

By Tim Koehler
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
On US 20 near North Cascade Road expect intermittent lane closures and travel restrictions through the end of September. Wisconsin Highway 81 is closed between US 61 and Ridge Avenue near Platteville. Work is expected to be completed in November. Travel will be restricted with flagging operations underway at the...

AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

