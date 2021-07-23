Dubuque Area Radio Road Report, July 23, 2021

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently awarded a total of $235,000 in grants to 18 different Dubuque individuals and entities as part of a statewide effort to help fuel the resurgence of Iowa’s arts, film, heritage, humanities and creative sectors as they continue to rebound from substantial financial losses from the pandemic."On March 17, 2020, all of Iowa’s museums, theaters, galleries, live music venues, and the like were ordered closed to the public due to COVID-19. Over the 12 months that followed, compared to the year prior, our local arts and culture nonprofits alone have experienced a drop in revenue of at least $3.9 million,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque. “In addition to these nonprofits, our for-profit arts-based businesses, live music and entertainment venues, and independent artists and creatives experienced significant financial losses, adding to the hit that our tourism and hospitality industries took."