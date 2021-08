Lightning-Caused Fire Damages Dubuque Apartment Building. Lighting struck an apartment building at 3157 Hillcrest Road in Dubuque early Wednesday causing a fire that damaged two apartments. The fire department was called to the address at 2:17 am and arrived at 2:22 am to find heavy fire showing from the roof of the building. Crews quickly determined that all occupants where out of building and applied water from the outside to knock down the heavy fire in the Mansard-style roof. The fire was under control in 10 minutes and crews entered to extinguish any remaining fire.