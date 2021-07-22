Former Seahawks Assistant Greg Knapp Passes Away
After spending several days hospitalized in critical condition following a bike accident, long-time NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp passed away on Thursday. On Saturday, July 17, the 58-year old Knapp suffered life-threatening injuries when a car swerved into the bike lane and struck him. According to his agent Jeff Sperbeck, the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to provide aid and he was eventually rushed to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center before being transferred to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.www.yardbarker.com
