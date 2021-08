Earlier this month, Netflix announced the hiring of Mike Verdu as part of its plans to add video games to the service. There are still many questions about how video game streaming will work with the service, but Netflix has now revealed how much it will cost users to stream games: $0. On an earnings call, the company stated that the cost of video game streaming will be included as part of the current service with no extra charges. It remains to be seen what kind of library will be offered, and how many games will be included, but this is a very surprising announcement!