Indian artist Anish Sood becomes the first to be signed to Anjunadeep under his new alias Anyasa with the forthcoming Gaya EP. India has played a huge role in the journey of the legendary trio Above & Beyond, who named their Anjuna imprints after the beloved Anjuna Beach in Goa, which is renowned for its trance parties. Now, Anjunadeep is looking to further highlight the sounds coming from the region by signing the first Indian artist to the label, Anish Snood, who is now known as Anyasa.